Allworth Financial LP Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,926 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

DFAI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 297,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

