Allworth Financial LP Has $27.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $27,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586,242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

