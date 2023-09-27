Allworth Financial LP Has $29.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 637,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,753. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.