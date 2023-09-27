Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,047 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $34,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 127,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. 1,005,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

