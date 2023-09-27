Allworth Financial LP Sells 229,889 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. 4,430,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,699,275. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

