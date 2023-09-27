Allworth Financial LP Sells 57,432 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,432 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $626,137,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after buying an additional 8,327,295 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,194,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,915,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,701,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF remained flat at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

