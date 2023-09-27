Allworth Financial LP Sells 935 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,133,940,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 287,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

