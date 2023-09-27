Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 546,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.10% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 320,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 494,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 35,396 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

