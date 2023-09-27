Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,075,000 after buying an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,176. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

