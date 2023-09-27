Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALBKF remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Wednesday. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

