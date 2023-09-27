AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.47

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.71. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,644 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALTI

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $51.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.