Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 54.75%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

