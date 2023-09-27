Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 806.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amadeus IT Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
