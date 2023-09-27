AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,012. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

