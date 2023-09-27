American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 5% Higher

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 616,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,120,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $852.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.32.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

