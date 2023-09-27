American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 1,763,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEL traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.75. 52,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

