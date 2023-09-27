American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.92. 484,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,960. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

