Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 127.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $298,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.