Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.