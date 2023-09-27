Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.97. 837,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

