Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 1,444.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANEB shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.