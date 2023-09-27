AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.46. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 512,055 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,046 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 851,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

