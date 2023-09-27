Animalcare Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:ANCR traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6,166.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. Animalcare Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 284.31 ($3.47).

Animalcare Group plc develops, sells, and distributes licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. The company also offers microchipping and other associated services. It operates in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, other European countries, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

