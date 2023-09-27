Animalcare Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Animalcare Group Price Performance
LON:ANCR traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 188.50 ($2.30). The stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6,166.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. Animalcare Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 284.31 ($3.47).
