Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.