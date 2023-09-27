APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

