Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 1,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research firms have commented on APGE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

