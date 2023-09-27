Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.87. 350,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,934. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

