Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 572,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,019. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

