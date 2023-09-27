Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $67.30 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.30 million and $1.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00034156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

