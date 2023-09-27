ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 393,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.97 and had previously closed at $52.17.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

