Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 105,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 288,471 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $927.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.