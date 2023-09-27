Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 105,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 288,471 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.28.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.42%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
