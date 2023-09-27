ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.9 %

PJUL traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,294 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

