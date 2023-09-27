ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. The company had a trading volume of 428,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,269. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

