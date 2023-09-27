ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 8,060 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.