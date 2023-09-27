ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,421 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. 98,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.04 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

