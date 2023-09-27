ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.67. 314,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,744. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

