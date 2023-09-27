ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 133,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

