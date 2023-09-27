ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,912 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.43. 424,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,510. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

