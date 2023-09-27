ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $35.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,345 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

