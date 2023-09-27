ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock remained flat at $28.25 on Wednesday. 575,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,000. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

