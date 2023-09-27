ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $581,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.28. 339,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

