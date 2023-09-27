ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 123,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,632. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.