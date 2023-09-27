ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 33,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,307. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.