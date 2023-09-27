ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 30,043 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,043 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 242,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 471,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,310. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 150.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

