ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 478,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,614. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

