ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,475 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

KMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.