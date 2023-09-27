ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.