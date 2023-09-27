ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATNI opened at $31.97 on Friday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 0.32.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

