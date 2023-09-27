Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.25

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 10500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.