Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 15,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $18,971,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 78,373 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

